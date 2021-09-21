 Skip to main content
Court dismisses murder case against St. Louis County teenager
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A judge has dismissed a murder case filed against a juvenile accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old Dellwood boy in north St. Louis County in 2019.

On Monday, a St. Louis County Circuit Court judge dismissed charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action against Jalin T. Jefferson, 16, in the shooting death of Curtis Marshall. The judge dismissed the case because state's witnesses failed to appear for a bench trial set for this week, said Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.

Jalin T. Jefferson

Jalin Jefferson, 15, was charged as an adult in the April 2019 killing of Curtis Marshall, 15, in St. Louis County.

Marshall was killed shortly before 10 p.m. April 21, 2019, in the 1700 block of Cargill Drive.

Jefferson was 14 at the time of Marshall's homicide. He was certified as an adult to stand trial in February 2020. Prosecutors said in court documents that surveillance video placed Jefferson at the scene and Jefferson showed a "blatant indifference to life."

Curtis Marshall

Curtis Marshall, 15, of the 1700 block of Cargill Drive in Dellwood. Photo provided by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. 

Jefferson's lawyer declined comment on the dismissal.

Jefferson has a case pending before the Missouri Supreme Court challenging the juvenile court's authority to transfer criminal charges to adult court. The case was argued last week.

