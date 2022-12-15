 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Court hears testimony for the first time from Lamar Johnson

ST. LOUIS — Lamar Johnson and the police detective accused of pressuring a witness into identifying him as a killer each testified Thursday during a hearing that could end up overturning Johnson's 1995 murder conviction and life sentence. 

Johnson told the court that the man he was convicted of killing, Marcus Boyd, had been like an older brother to him. He and Boyd at one point lived together and worked together as drug dealers in their neighborhood. They hadn't spoken in the months before Boyd was killed on Oct. 30, 1994, but Johnson said that the only person who thought he killed Boyd was Boyd's girlfriend.

Lamar Johnson wrongful conviction hearing, day 4

Attorneys Lindsay Runnels, from left, Kylie Mank, and paralegal Maci Morgan search through boxes of exhibits during a break during the fourth day of Lamar Johnson's wrongful conviction hearing in St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

When asked by Circuit Court Judge David Mason why she would think that, Johnson replied it was likely because of his reputation.

"You're telling me that whatever your street reputation was at the time, this person who knew you, might actually feel you would shoot somebody dead?" asked Judge Mason.

"I understand that," said Johnson.

"Does that make sense to you?" asked Judge Mason. 

"I understand that," said Johnson.

Lamar Johnson wrongful conviction hearing, day 4

Lamar Johnson wipes tears from his eyes as he testifies on the stand during the fourth day of his wrongful conviction hearing in St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Johnson has been stoic throughout the hearing this week, but on Thursday he became tearful while reading a letter he wrote decades ago, proclaiming his innocence to a judge.

Thursday was the first time Johnson has testified in his own defense; his trial attorney had advised him not to.

Former St. Louis police Detective Joe Nickerson told the court that Johnson was motivated to kill Boyd because there had been complaints about the quality of the crack they'd sold. He testified he knew this because, after Boyd died, he used his pager to find some of Boyd's contacts and drug customers. Nickerson said Johnson and the witness who identified him, Greg Elking, knew each other, something both Johnson and Elking have denied. 

Lamar Johnson wrongful conviction hearing, day 4

Erika Barrow gives testimony during the fourth day of Lamar Johnson's wrongful conviction hearing in St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Barrow testified that Johnson was with her several miles away from the site at the time when the murder took place. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Earlier this week, Elking, who was standing with Boyd on the front porch when two men wearing ski masks shot and killed him, said he felt pressured by Nickerson to identify Johnson — or that police might implicate him in the crime. Judge Mason described it as a textbook case of "suggestive identification." 

But Nickerson said he "couldn't make it up." 

Nickerson maintained that Elking would have been able to identify a suspect wearing a ski mask at night because the ski mask showed facial features, like the eyes and mouth.

State prosecutors questioned Johnson to find holes in his alibi, pointing out that he'd only told police that he was with his girlfriend at a home on Lafayette Avenue but didn't give the address. Johnson said they didn't ask him the exact address. They asked him to participate in a lineup, which he agreed to. 

Lamar Johnson wrongful conviction hearing, day 4

Circuit Court Judge David Mason questions Lamar Johnson as he testifies on the stand during the fourth day of Johnson's wrongful conviction hearing in St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

"If you wanted to give (the address) to them you would have," said state prosecutor Miranda Loesch while cross-examining Johnson.

While at the city justice center before his trial in 1995, Johnson told the court, he heard a rumor that James Howard was the second shooter. Judge Mason questioned why Johnson didn't tell his attorney.

"Not wanting to be a snitch," Johnson replied. 

"Even to keep yourself out of prison for the rest of your life?" asked Judge Mason. 

"I never thought I would be convicted for something I didn't do," said Johnson. 

Previous coverage:

Special Assistant to the Circuit Attorney Charlie Weiss, and Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda Loesch on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, give opening statements in Lamar Johnson's wrongful conviction hearing.
