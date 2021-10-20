Court rejects St. Louis County Catholic Supply store murder suspect's challenge

CLAYTON — A Jefferson County man accused of sexually assaulting two women and murdering a third at a Catholic Supply store in 2018 is claiming a St. Louis County judge erred by failing to give legal reasons for allowing key evidence at the trial starting next week.

But on Wednesday, the Missouri Court of Appeals denied Thomas Bruce's petition seeking to compel Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker to provide legal conclusions for his Oct. 12 order rejecting Bruce's requests to exclude evidence.

Specifically, Bruce had sought to exclude the people who identified him as a suspect in the Nov. 19, 2018, attacks at the Catholic Supply Store at 14069 Manchester Road as well as items police seized from his home near Imperial.

The items taken from his home included clothing, ammunition, a wallet, cellphone, four handguns and two vehicles, according to court filings.

Dueker granted Bruce's motion to exclude statements he gave to St. Louis County detectives after he requested an attorney.