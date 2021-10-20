Court rejects St. Louis County Catholic Supply store murder suspect's challenge

CLAYTON — A Jefferson County man accused of sexually assaulting two women and murdering a third at a Catholic Supply store in 2018 is claiming a St. Louis County judge erred by failing to give legal reasons for allowing key evidence at the trial starting next week.
But on Wednesday, the Missouri Court of Appeals denied Thomas Bruce's petition seeking to compel Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker to provide legal conclusions for his Oct. 12 order rejecting Bruce's requests to exclude evidence.
Specifically, Bruce had sought to exclude the people who identified him as a suspect in the Nov. 19, 2018, attacks at the Catholic Supply Store at 14069 Manchester Road as well as items police seized from his home near Imperial.
The items taken from his home included clothing, ammunition, a wallet, cellphone, four handguns and two vehicles, according to court filings.
Dueker granted Bruce's motion to exclude statements he gave to St. Louis County detectives after he requested an attorney.
The judge's rulings came out of a Sept. 27 evidence hearing at which Bruce's lawyers argued police arrested him without probable cause and searched his home without a warrant.
Bruce, 56, is charged with first-degree murder and multiple counts of sodomy, armed criminal action, kidnapping, burglary and tampering with evidence. Police say he sexually assaulted the women and murdered Jamie Schmidt, 53, a customer at the store. He was arrested at his Imperial home two days later after police had surrounded and watched his home for nearly 11 hours.
Jury selection is set to begin next Wednesday. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell has entered his appearance on the case, indicating he intends to take part in the trial alongside Assistant Prosecutors Teresa Bomkamp and Robert Steele.