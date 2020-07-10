COVID-19 cases jump at Missouri women’s prison

JEFFERSON CITY — Two dozen inmates and five employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at a prison for women in western Missouri.

The Chillicothe Correctional Center is the latest facility operated by the Missouri Department of Corrections to see a significant jump in cases of the disease following mass testing within the system.

The presence of the coronavirus at the prison came to light on July 1 when three cases were confirmed, triggering a cancellation of visiting sessions.

The outbreak at the women’s facility comes a week after Farmington Correctional Center reported a surge in cases.

According to the latest department tally, Farmington now has 60 inmates and six employees who tested positive.

Other prisons with double-digit cases include facilities in Bonne Terre, Charleston, Vandalia and St. Joseph.

Six prisons have no cases among inmates and staff, but the department has not started testing in those facilities.