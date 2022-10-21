Crash along Lincoln County highway kills two people

Two people from Bowling Green, Missouri, were fatally injured Tuesday in a car crash on Highway 61 in Lincoln County.

Gregory S. Eason and Kimberly A. Giggs were thrown out of a Ford Escape when the car ran off the highway, went airborne and hit a ditch.

Eason, 56, and Giggs, 57, are from Bowling Green, Missouri.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 61, north of Adams Road. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Eason was driving south in a 2008 Ford Escape. The car crossed the median and the northbound lanes before crashing, police said.

Eason and his passenger, Giggs, weren't wearing seat belts. They were thrown out of the car. Giggs died at the scene, and Eason died at a hospital.