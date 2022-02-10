 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash in downtown St. Louis kills one person, injures another

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in downtown St. Louis.

The crash happened near Spruce and South Fourth streets shortly before 10:30 a.m., St. Louis police said. It involved a semi-truck and a pickup truck. One person was trapped in the wreckage.

The St. Louis Fire Department said one person died and the other was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Police Department's accident-reconstruction team will be investigating the crash.

Check back for updates.

