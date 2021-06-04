Crash in Grand Center neighborhood involving Metro bus leaves 6 injured, 2 seriously

ST. LOUIS — Six people were injured, including two seriously, in a collision involving a Metro bus and a truck on Grand and Delmar boulevards on Friday.
The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. One firetruck and three medical units responded to the scene. It was unclear Friday afternoon which vehicle was carrying the people who were injured.
Garon Mosby, command staff officer with the St. Louis Fire Department, posted a video of the wreckage to Twitter and said the bus's damage was attributable to the speed at which the truck was traveling before the crash.
No other details were available Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Battalion 1 reports: N. Grand & Delmar - No one is trapped. Six total patients. Two transported urgently in serious condition; four transported non-urgently w/ non life threatening injuries.— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) June 4, 2021
Two additional medic units requested; total of three: M31, M26, & M23 responded. pic.twitter.com/MwMT9nxXms
The damage here speaks directly to the speed at which the truck was traveling. School busses & larger public transportation vehicles are constructed to sustain a decent amount of damage.— Garon Patrick Mosby (@GaronMosby) June 4, 2021
Six people transported; two in serious condition. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/QLnfQIBrpy