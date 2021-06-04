 Skip to main content
Crash in Grand Center neighborhood involving Metro bus leaves 6 injured, 2 seriously
ST. LOUIS — Six people were injured, including two seriously, in a collision involving a Metro bus and a truck on Grand and Delmar boulevards on Friday.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. One firetruck and three medical units responded to the scene. It was unclear Friday afternoon which vehicle was carrying the people who were injured. 

Garon Mosby, command staff officer with the St. Louis Fire Department, posted a video of the wreckage to Twitter and said the bus's damage was attributable to the speed at which the truck was traveling before the crash. 

No other details were available Friday. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

