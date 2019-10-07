Updated at 3:30 p.m. with the identity of the victim.
FERGUSON — A 17-year-old was killed and three other teens were injured in Ferguson Sunday when the car they were riding in went off the road and crashed, according Missouri Highway Patrol.
Four teenage males, ages 17 and 18, were riding in a 2005 Toyota Camry on West Florissant Avenue north of Canfield Drive when the driver struck two two vehicles while trying to change lanes before swerving off the road, according to the patrol.
The Camry eventually hit a fence and then a building, the patrol said.
One passenger, Darrell Watson, 17, of St. Louis was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old driver had serious injuries. Two other passengers had minor and moderate injuries, according to the highway patrol.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Ferguson police at 314-522-3100.