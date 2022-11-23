Crash kills 2 women in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Two women were killed Tuesday night in a crash in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Police said a 26-year-old man was speeding west in a Cadillac on Meramec Street, near Gravois Avenue, just after 11 p.m. when he hit the back of a Chevy Trax that was also driving west on Meramec Street.

The man's Cadillac rolled and landed on the side of the road, according to a police report.

The Chevy was pushed into the intersection of Meramec Street and Gravois Avenue, police said. The Chevy's driver and passenger both died at the scene of the crash.

The 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital and was stable, police said.