Crash kills De Soto man, injures five others in Franklin County

One man was killed and five people were injured in a crash this week along Missouri Highway 100 in Franklin County, authorities said.

Keith W. Bass, 46, of De Soto, died at a hospital.

The crash was at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on on eastbound Highway 100 at Highway T, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Bass was a passenger in a 2018 Dodge Caravan, heading east on Highway 100.

A 2017 Ford F-150 pickup, which had stopped at the intersection of Highway T and Highway 100, pulled into the path of the minivan, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. The vehicles collided, and the minivan ran off the road and hit a pole. The pickup overturned.

The driver of the minivan, Wavely E. Minton, 62, of Poplar Bluff, suffered moderate injuries. So did two passengers in the minivan, Zachary Branham, 30, of Park Hills, and Matthew S. Nichols, 35, of Herculaneum.

Police identified the driver of the pickup as Todd J. Pollock, 35 of Washington, Missouri. He suffered moderate injuries, as did his passenger, Anne M. Pollock, 36, also of Washington.

All five survivors were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Everyone was wearing a seat belt in the crash, including Bass, the patrol said.