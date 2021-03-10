 Skip to main content
Crash kills one, injures four in Pagedale
PAGEDALE — A crash Wednesday morning killed one person and sent four others to the hospital in serious condition, Pagedale police said.

The wreck occurred in the 6700 block of Page Avenue, near the intersection with Ferguson Avenue, police said.

Video footage from the scene appeared to show at least three cars that were involved in the crash.

Police and fire officials were unavailable for comment at noon Wednesday, as all were still on the scene.

