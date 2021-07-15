Crash kills one man, critically injures another in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and another man was critically injured in a multiple-vehicle crash early Thursday, police said.
The crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. Thursday at North Grand Boulevard and Montgomery Street.
The police department's accident-reconstruction unit is investigating the crash. Police released no additional information.
From staff reports
