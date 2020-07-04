Crash kills one on Interstate 44 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police say one person was killed Saturday morning in a crash along eastbound Interstate 44 under the Compton Avenue bridge.

The crash was shortly after 8 a.m., police said. The wreckage of a vehicle could be seen stopped under the bridge. A tractor-trailer and another car were stopped just east of the bridge on the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes.

Police said a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the crash scene; its driver was taken to a hospital. The condition of the driver was not available.

Police were diverting eastbound traffic at Grand Boulevard.

Police had no other details.

