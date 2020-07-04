You are the owner of this article.
Crash kills one on Interstate 44 in St. Louis
Crash kills one on Interstate 44 in St. Louis

St. Louis police investigate fatal crash on Interstate 44

St. Louis police investigate a fatal crash involving a vehicle under the Compton Avenue Bridge in St. Louis on July 4, 2020. Photo by Joel Currier, jcurrier@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Police say one person was killed Saturday morning in a crash along eastbound Interstate 44 under the Compton Avenue bridge.

The crash was shortly after 8 a.m., police said. The wreckage of a vehicle could be seen stopped under the bridge. A tractor-trailer and another car were stopped just east of the bridge on the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes.

Police said a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the crash scene; its driver was taken to a hospital. The condition of the driver was not available.

Police were diverting eastbound traffic at Grand Boulevard.

Police had no other details.

