Crash on Blanchette Bridge topples construction equipment, injuring one person

At least one person was injured Tuesday morning after a vehicle crash on the Blanchette Bridge struck construction equipment during rush hour.

Traffic on eastbound I-70 was backed up as police arrived on the scene about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

"Commercial vehicle in the water, off the bridge," St. Charles County dispatchers initially told rescuers, adding that a construction worker was still in the vehicle. The Missouri Highway Patrol's marine unit was on its way.

Moments later, police gave an update that the vehicle wasn't in the water but between the eastbound and westbound lanes, and that the driver was unconscious. They called off the boats and said a search of the river was not needed.

Shaunda White, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said she didn't have details about a person who may have gone into the river. White said a piece of equipment was struck and that two left lanes were closed. She said three lanes of traffic were available.

This is a breaking story. Check for updates.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.