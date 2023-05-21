ST. LOUIS — One person died and three were injured in a three-car crash early Sunday, on Interstate 70 near Grand Boulevard, according to police.

A Chevrolet Silverado was stalled or stopped on westbound Interstate 70 at around 4:30 a.m. Police said it was unclear why it was stopped there, and its lights were off.

A GMC Yukon struck the Silverado, and then was hit by a different GMC Yukon. All three cars caught fire.

The driver of the Silverado, who is listed as a John Doe, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The drivers of the other two cars, and one passenger, were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that there were three people injured in the crash. An earlier version included an incorrect number.