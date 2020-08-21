Crash on Natural Bridge Avenue kills two in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed about 9 p.m. Friday in a crash on the edge of St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood.
The crash was near the intersection of Natural Bridge and North Taylor Avenues.
Police did not give an identity of the victims or any details on what preceded the crash.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
