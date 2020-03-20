Crash on southbound I-270 in Maryland Heights kills woman, injures man

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Friday

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A woman was killed and a man suffered minor injuries in a four-vehicle crash early Friday on southbound Interstate 270 near Page Avenue, police said.

Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the woman's name has not been released yet. Authorities are trying to notify her relatives. Wheetley said she was in her early 40s.

The crash occurred about 6 a.m. Friday when a car merging onto southbound I-270 from the Page entrance ramp lost control and struck the woman's vehicle.

The woman's vehicle hit a median wall and became disabled. Her car was then struck by another southbound vehicle, Wheetley said. A man driving one of the vehicles was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released.