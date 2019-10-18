BELLEVILLE — A head-on crash between a sedan and a semi-truck in Belleville early Friday morning killed a 43-year-old driver, police said.
Belleville police were called to the 5800 block of Route 161 about 6 a.m. where a crash between a Volkswagen Passat and a Freightlinger semi-truck had occurred. The driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene, and has not yet been publicly identified.
The 54-year-old driver of the truck was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other passengers in either vehicle, police said.
Belleville police were investigating the cause of the crash Friday.