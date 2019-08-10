ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — Three people were dead in there separate vehicle crashes about an hour's drive south of St. Louis, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
A woman died after being run over by a tractor-trailer driven by her husband about 11:40 a.m. Friday on U.S. 67, the patrol said. Regina Snyder, 30, of Leadwood, was pronounced dead at 12:17 p.m. at Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre.
She had been a passenger in a 2005 Peterbilt 378 driven by her husband, William Snyder, 49, of Leadwood. They were northbound on U.S. 67 nearing the Leadington exit when the vehicle stopped and Regina Snyder got out.
The patrol's Cpl. Juston Wheetley said on Saturday that Regina Snyder exited the vehicle after an argument with her husband. She tried to get back in the truck by running in front of it as it pulled away, but her husband didn't see her. Wheetley said there was "no indication there was any type of attempt to purposefully run her over."
A patrol spokesman could not be reached for comment on Saturday.
• A couple from Bloomsdale was involved in a crash later on Friday. The driver, James E. Pashia, 50, was killed and his passenger, his wife Sherry L. Pashia, sustained moderate injuries.
Police said their 1977 Jeep CJ7 was southbound on Bluebird Drive at 10:49 p.m. when James Pashia failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle went off the road and hit two trees. They were taken to Parkland Health Center North in Bonne Terre, where he was pronounced dead. Wheetley said Pashia had been driving too fast for conditions.
• Nicholas R. Nabors, 25, was killed when his 2010 Dodge Charger went off the road on Route EE and struck a sign. The crash occurred at 3:43 a.m. on Saturday and he was pronounced dead at 4:03 a.m.