Crestwood woman admits scamming churches, others with false charity claims

ST. LOUIS — A woman from Crestwood who falsely claimed to be raising money to support pregnant, abused teenagers pleaded guilty to five federal wire fraud charges Monday and admitted her scam cost victims more than $31,000.

Linda Ferber, 70, admitted pretending to raise money for a group called A Happy Place. Ferber claimed the charity had been founded in 2002 by an anonymous lottery winner who wanted to help and shelter girls who were abused and subsequently became pregnant. Ferber also told prospective donors that she'd created a complementary nonprofit called The Girls, which would teach the girls jewelry-making skills and sold jewelry purportedly made by them.

It was all a lie, federal prosecutors said. Between February 2014 and April 2019, more than 10 victims, including churches, community organizations and individuals, lost at least $31,947 to her scheme, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsay McClure-Hartman said during Monday's hearing. Ferber deposited the money into her personal bank account and used it for personal expenses.

Ferber was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in August 2020, and is scheduled to be sentenced this August.

