Crestwood woman gets probation, house arrest for scamming donors with false charity claims

ST. LOUIS — A woman from Crestwood who falsely claimed to be raising money to support pregnant, abused teenagers was sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation, four months of house arrest and was ordered to repay $31,837 to her victims.

During the sentencing hearing, Linda Ferber told U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey that she was trying to help the needy, but "it just didn't work out that way. It blew out of proportion very quickly."

Autrey responded, "This ain't Sherwood Forest and more important, you're not Robin Hood."

"You cannot rob from the rich to give to the poor that you conclude deserve some assistance," he continued.

Ferber, 70, pleaded guilty in May to five federal wire fraud charges and admitted claiming to raise money for "A Happy Place," a charity that supposedly helped and sheltered girls who were abused and subsequently became pregnant. Ferber also claimed she'd created a nonprofit called "The Girls," which taught young women jewelry-making skills and sold their jewelry.

Prosecutors said Ferber scammed more than 10 parties, including churches, community organizations and people, from February 2014 to April 2019.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Becker said Ferber victimized "the kindest people you could ever meet."

