CREVE COEUR — An employee for Creve Coeur public works was killed over the weekend when a trailer being pulled by a truck rolled over him, authorities said Tuesday.

Jake Stumpf, 19, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was a temporary seasonal worker for the department. 

Stumpf was working with the city's leaf crew Saturday to deposit yard waste at a city dump site in the 13100 block of Olive Boulevard, officials said.

He was working near a "large leaf vacuum trailer" pulled behind a truck, police said. When the truck moved forward it caused the trailer to strike Stumpf. 

Authorities had earlier released a statement about the death but it did not include Stumpf's name or the circumstances leading to his death.

