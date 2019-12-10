CREVE COEUR — An employee for Creve Coeur public works was killed over the weekend when a trailer being pulled by a truck rolled over him, authorities said Tuesday.
Jake Stumpf, 19, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was a temporary seasonal worker for the department.
Stumpf was working with the city's leaf crew Saturday to deposit yard waste at a city dump site in the 13100 block of Olive Boulevard, officials said.
He was working near a "large leaf vacuum trailer" pulled behind a truck, police said. When the truck moved forward it caused the trailer to strike Stumpf.
Authorities had earlier released a statement about the death but it did not include Stumpf's name or the circumstances leading to his death.