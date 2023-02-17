CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury found Adrian Wilson guilty Friday of murdering his wife in their Creve Coeur apartment despite his attempts to place blame for the killing on unknown burglars.

The jury deliberated about two hours before convicting Wilson of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for killing his wife, Kimberley Morrison Wilson. She was found dead of gunshot wounds to the head July 11, 2020, in their apartment in the 700 block of Wiggens Ferry Drive.

The two had a son and daughter together, now ages 12 and 15.

Wilson, 42, acted as his own attorney in the case, admitting in his closing argument that he'd been violent toward his wife, but denying he had anything to do with the murder.

"Yes, violence toward women or anyone is deplorable. I admit to it in my own shame," he said. "But the punishment for not being a good husband is not life in prison."

Prosecutors presented testimony that Kimberley Wilson feared her husband would kill her in the weeks before her death. Witnesses included the owner of a gun shop who sold her a gun for protection and recalled her being on the "verge of tears" from fear, a therapist who said she accompanied Wilson to report her concerns about her husband to Creve Coeur police shortly before her death and a divorce attorney who met with her less than 24 hours before she was found dead.

"She wanted people to know that if something happened to her, it was because of him," Assistant Prosecutor John Schlesinger told the jury in his closing argument. "Her greatest fear came true on July 11."

Prosecutors' case also relied on cell phone location data and surveillance footage that tracked the husband's movements the night of the killing. Records showed him arriving in the vicinity of the apartment with his wife about 11 p.m. July 10 before leaving about four hours later to pick up his girlfriend, Dynasty Brandon, at a hotel near Champaign, Ill. Investigators testified that he originally told detectives he left the apartment before midnight.

Adrian Wilson and Brandon then returned to the Creve Coeur apartment about 11 a.m. the next morning, and Brandon called 911 to report Kimberley's body and a "ransacking" of the apartment.

Prosecutors argued Adrian Wilson staged a burglary by pulling out drawers and throwing clothes on the ground around the body after killing his wife.

Adrian Wilson testified that his wife was alive when he left to pick up his girlfriend. He called Brandon, 21, who remains in a relationship with him, as a witness. She testified that he appeared "normal" when he picked her up and that Kimberley Wilson approved of her relationship with her husband.

"Sorry as hell," a member of Kimberley Wilson's shouted out after her testimony before briefly being escorted out of the courtroom.

Prosecutors cross-examined the girlfriend, presenting the jury with threatening text messages Adrian Wilson had sent Brandon before the killing.

In one he threatens to put her "in the cemetery," just like he'd already done to three other people, according to the texts.

In another, Wilson texted Brandon: "Kim made me so mad the other day I beat her."

Adrian Wilson in his defense highlighted that a video recording of his police interview with Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis investigators was taped over. He claimed the case was built on "schoolyard gossip."

'I'm not going for the role of Mr. Congeniality," he said in closing statements. "I'm no angel, but I'm not a killer."

Prosecutor Schlesinger told jurors not to be swayed.

"He is a manipulator and a narcissist to the highest degree," he said in closing arguments. "Do not let him manipulate you now."

Kimberley Wilson, 39, had been with her husband for more than 19 years. She was the sole breadwinner for the family through her top-secret security clearance job at GKN Aerospace in Hazelwood, her father Kenneth Morrison testified Wednesday.

She was considering accepting a new job in Washington, D.C., before she was killed.

Morrison told the jury before the sentencing phase of trial Friday that his daughter was smart, studious, tough and strong-willed.

Morrison and his wife are now raising their grandchildren, Kimberley and Adrian Wilson's kids, at their home in Georgia.

"I saw my daughter pour everything they had out of her children," he said.

"Instead of having hate for Mr. Wilson, I try to pour all my love into these children."

Morrison faced the man now convicted in his daughter's death.

"I hope you live a long time," he said. "I hope you come to grips with what you've done. Believe it or not, we're going to pray for you."

Adrian Wilson faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole in the case.