Creve Coeur man accused of sexually assaulting unconscious woman

ST. LOUIS — A Creve Coeur man used several household items to sexually assault an unconscious woman recovering from surgery and then sent her several "vulgar and derogatory" messages, according to court documents.

Omar Adam Elzoobi, 24, is charged in St. Louis Circuit Court with 14 counts of sodomy or attempted sodomy, and with felony harassment.

The victim, a St. Louis woman, was taking prescribed medications on May 16 that left her unconscious for a substantial period of time, court records said.

Elzoobi, of the 600 block of Mosley Road, is accused of sexually assaulting her with a hammer, lint roller, serving spoon and other items.

He then sent her threatening and sexually explicit messages and letters from July 31 to Nov. 23, authorities allege in the court filings.