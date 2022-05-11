 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creve Coeur man charged with shooting at woman on I-64 in Chesterfield

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Creve Coeur man has been arrested, accused of pulling alongside a woman's vehicle on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in Chesterfield and firing shots at it.

Adam Abu-Amer, 23, of the 13200 block of Autumn Trails Court, was charged Tuesday with first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the incident on westbound I-64 on Friday. 

Chesterfield police said Abu-Amer was inside a vehicle Friday when he opened fire as he pulled next to the woman's vehicle as they drove on I-64.

The woman, who told police she had a previous relationship with Abu-Amer, was uninjured; she pulled over at the Long Road exit to report the shooting.

Authorities said Abu-Amer's gunfire caused six bullet holes to the driver's side and rear panel of the woman's vehicle and a flat tire. 

Based on the woman's description of Abu-Amer's vehicle, other agencies began pursuing it, Chesterfield police said. Abu-Amer then was arrested in Illinois. 

Abu-Amer's bail has been set at $250,000 cash-only, with no 10% allowed, court records say.

