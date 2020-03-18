Creve Coeur man charged with statutory rape and sodomy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Creve Coeur man sexually abused a teenage girl last year in Ballwin after communicating with her online, authorities said.

Jeffrey Sakurai, 34, of the 600 block of Tempo Trail Drive, was charged Tuesday with five counts of statutory sodomy and one count each of statutory rape and child molestation.

Authorities said that between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, Sakurai had repeated sexual contact with the underage teenage girl, and that Sakurai admitted some of those crimes. He also admitted to providing the girl with drugs and told Ballwin police that one of his ex-girlfriends is underage.

Officer Michael Burgoyne, a Ballwin police spokesman, would not provide additional details about the case beyond that the investigation is continuing and that there may be more victims and suspects involved.

Bail for Sakurai was set at $50,000 cash. He did not have a lawyer as of Wednesday.