 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creve Coeur man gets more than 5 years on federal child sex charge
0 comments

Creve Coeur man gets more than 5 years on federal child sex charge

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man from Creve Coeur who had sex with an underage girl was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison.

Jeffrey Sakurai pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a charge of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and admitted having sex with a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions and providing her with marijuana and cocaine in 2019.

Sakurai was sentenced Monday.

Jeffrey Sakurai

Jeffrey Sakurai was charged March 17, 2020, with statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation.

He took the teen to Springfield, Ill. in December of 2019, where they also had sex and he gave her alcohol and marijuana, his plea says. During the trip, he called the girl's mother and said he didn't know where she was. The mother called police.

Sakurai was scheduled for a plea hearing Wednesday morning in St. Louis County Circuit Court on charges of statutory sodomy, child molestation and statutory rape, but the hearing had to be postponed when Sakurai was moved to a different jail. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis County leaders say Adopt a Family has helped thousands

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News