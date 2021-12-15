Creve Coeur man gets more than 5 years on federal child sex charge

ST. LOUIS — A man from Creve Coeur who had sex with an underage girl was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison.

Jeffrey Sakurai pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a charge of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and admitted having sex with a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions and providing her with marijuana and cocaine in 2019.

Sakurai was sentenced Monday.

He took the teen to Springfield, Ill. in December of 2019, where they also had sex and he gave her alcohol and marijuana, his plea says. During the trip, he called the girl's mother and said he didn't know where she was. The mother called police.

Sakurai was scheduled for a plea hearing Wednesday morning in St. Louis County Circuit Court on charges of statutory sodomy, child molestation and statutory rape, but the hearing had to be postponed when Sakurai was moved to a different jail.

