 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creve Coeur man gets probation for sex with underage girl
0 comments

Creve Coeur man gets probation for sex with underage girl

{{featured_button_text}}

CLAYTON — A Creve Coeur man who had sex with an underage girl in Ballwin last year was sentenced Friday to five years of probation to run concurrent with a 5-year term in federal prison.

Jeffrey Sakurai, 35, of the 600 block of Tempo Trail Drive, pleaded guilty in St. Louis County Circuit Court to one count of second-degree statutory rape.

Prosecutors dismissed multiple counts of statutory sodomy and child molestation in exchange for his guilty plea to the one count in conjunction with a federal sex case. Circuit Judge Brian May accepted Sakurai's pleas and sentenced him to probation.

Jeffrey Sakurai

Jeffrey Sakurai was charged March 17, 2020, with statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation.

Authorities said that over two months, Sakurai had repeated sexual contact with the underage teenage girl, admitted some of those crimes and also provided her with drugs.

Sakarai was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and admitted having sex with a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions and providing her with marijuana and cocaine in 2019.

After his prison term, he'll be under lifetime federal supervision.

In his federal case, he admitted taking the teen to Springfield, Illinois, in December of 2019, where they also had sex and he gave her alcohol and marijuana. During the trip, he called the girl's mother and said he didn't know where she was. The mother called police.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: Subverting democracy on Capitol Hill and abusing privileges at the County Council

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News