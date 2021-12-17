Creve Coeur man gets probation for sex with underage girl

CLAYTON — A Creve Coeur man who had sex with an underage girl in Ballwin last year was sentenced Friday to five years of probation to run concurrent with a 5-year term in federal prison.

Jeffrey Sakurai, 35, of the 600 block of Tempo Trail Drive, pleaded guilty in St. Louis County Circuit Court to one count of second-degree statutory rape.

Prosecutors dismissed multiple counts of statutory sodomy and child molestation in exchange for his guilty plea to the one count in conjunction with a federal sex case. Circuit Judge Brian May accepted Sakurai's pleas and sentenced him to probation.

Authorities said that over two months, Sakurai had repeated sexual contact with the underage teenage girl, admitted some of those crimes and also provided her with drugs.