CLAYTON — Kimberley Morrison Wilson was terrified of her husband in the weeks before she was shot and killed, according to testimony in a St. Louis County murder trial Wednesday.

She bought a gun while in distress. She made a report with Creve Coeur police. She confided in her friends and therapist that she feared for her life.

Prosecutors argue Adrian Wilson then shot Kimberley, his wife, in the head on July 11, 2020, before staging a burglary in their apartment in the 700 block of Wiggens Ferry Drive. He faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action and is representing himself during the jury trial this week.

Kimberley Wilson, 39, had been with her husband for more than 19 years and had two children with him, now ages 12 and 15. She was the sole breadwinner for the family through her top-secret security clearance job at GKN Aerospace in Hazelwood, her father Kenneth Morrison testified Wednesday.

"Condolences," Adrian Wilson told Morrison before cross-examining him. He asked Morrison why his daughter wanted a divorce before her death.

"Infidelity," Morrison said.

Diane Reese, Adrian Wilson's cousin and Kimberley's best friend, told the jury the couple met at Berea College in Kentucky, but Kimberley was planning a divorce after years of infidelity along with "physical and emotional abuse."

Adrian cheated with several women, including a much younger girlfriend, and on one occasion "choked out" Kimberley to the point that she passed out, Reese said.

When she woke up, Reese told the jury, "she said he was standing over her with a dumb look on his face."

By the summer of 2020, Reese testified that her friend decided to ask her parents in Macon, Georgia, to watch her kids because she worried for their safety.

Kimberley was considering a move to Washington, D.C., for a new job, Reese said.

Kimberley Wilson's counselor, Susie Berg, testified that just days before the killing, she accompanied Kimberley to Creve Coeur police to report her concerns after her client shared "very alarming things about some fears that she had" during their sessions. They parked behind the police station so her car wouldn't be spotted, Berg said.

Kimberley Wilson also bought a gun about a month before her death.

Steven King, owner of the Metro Shooting Supplies gun store and shooting range in Bridgeton, testified he has a clear memory of selling a pistol to her on June 7, 2020, just four days before her death.

"She was very distraught," King said, adding that she explained she was going through a divorce. "She said: I'm afraid he's going to kill me. I'm going to need protection."

King said he advised her to practice shooting at the store's range so she would know how to use the weapon.

"She was on the verge of crying," he said. "I offered her lessons. I told her, 'The last thing I want to see is this not work for you.'"

And just one day before the killing, family law attorney Jamie Emahiser testified she met virtually with Kimberley.

Kimberley Wilson was found dead in the master bedroom of her family's apartment about 11 a.m. July 11. There were boxes and folded clothes across the apartment, appearing that someone was preparing to move, according to the crime scene photos.

Kimberley was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Several drawers were flung out of the dressers, but none of the commonly stolen items like TVs, gaming devices or her cellphone were stolen, St. Louis County Detective Rob Wallace testified. He added that there were no signs of forced entry, though a sliding glass door to a balcony was open.

Wallace testified he believes the scene was staged.

Adrian reported finding his wife's body to police and told them he thought his home was burglarized. He told investigators he was out of town in Champaign, Illinois, and returned to find her dead.

Investigators testified Wednesday that Adrian Wilson's initial timeline describing when he left for Champaign was disproven by surveillance cameras on a private residence and a QuikTrip gas station.

Adrian Wilson on cross-examination noted that a video recording of his police interview at Creve Coeur police was recorded over and not available for trial.

Kimberley's father said in a break from the trial Wednesday that his daughter was only about 5 feet tall but had a big presence. She was always caring, driven and "tough as nails," he said.

"She was so hardworking, she told me at work she was often the only Black person and the only person under 40 in the room, and they would all listen to her," Morrison said.

Kimberley loved singing in the church choir and was like a "lion" in the way she protected her children, he said. He recalled her stopping in the middle of a drive from Kentucky to her parents' home in Georgia to pick up an abandoned kitten on the side of the road.

"She already had two kids in the car, and she added a kitten," he said. "That's the kind of person she was."

The trial is set to continue before St. Louis County Circuit Judge Brian May Thursday.