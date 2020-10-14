 Skip to main content
Creve Coeur planning to add bomb-sniffing dog to police department
Bomb-sniffing dog demonstration at Lambert St. Louis International Airport

Ben (far right), 2, a German Shorthair Pointer, waits for a ball after a Transportation Security Administration demonstration of their bomb-sniffing dogs at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

CREVE COEUR — With Mayor Barry Glantz pledging to personally donate the first $10,000 to “start the ball rolling,” Creve Coeur’s City Council on Monday approved moving forward with plans for the police department to purchase an explosive-detection dog.

Police Lt. Glen Williams said, in a memo to Police Chief Glenn Eidman, that the dog also could be used at houses of worship, schools, special events and large community gatherings, adding “the benefits for community relations include positive interactions between the public and police — educational canine demonstrations are very popular with the public.”

City officials added that the department has consistently been a leader in local law enforcement, and acquiring the dog would be another step in that direction.

The estimated cost of starting and operating the program in the first year would be between $23,710 and $25,710, Williams said in the memo, adding second-year costs are estimated to total $3,810.

