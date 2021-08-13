Creve Coeur police investigating after body found on golf course

ST. LOUIS — Creve Coeur police are investigating after a 19-year-old's body was found Friday on the Creve Coeur Golf Course.

Police said someone in the 600 block of Fairways Circle east of the golf course called officers to report a missing person around 10:45 a.m.

While they were searching for more information, a relative found the 19-year-old's body lying on the course.

Police said there were no signs of foul play, but a portion of the golf course was closed while investigators processed the area.

The identity of the teen will be withheld pending notification to relatives and further investigation, police said.