Creve Coeur woman indicted on conspiracy, wire fraud charges

An international auto dealer who lives in Creve Coeur has been indicted in federal court in New Mexico on conspiracy and wire fraud charges.

Adesuwa Renee Ogiozee was arrested Sept. 17, and appeared in U.S. District Court in St. Louis that day. She has been released on a $25,000 bond.

Charging documents are sealed both in New Mexico and St. Louis, but court documents in St. Louis reference a criminal case with 10 charges, including conspiracy and wire fraud, against a co-defendant. That man, Olutayo Sunday Ogunlaja, was arrested Sept. 9 in Atlanta.

On social media and in Nigerian news stories, Ogiozee bills herself as an international auto dealer who buys high-end cars in the U.S. and ships them to Nigeria. Her Instagram account, where she has 288,000 followers, features photos of Ogiozee in designer outfits posing with a series of high-end SUVs and sedans.

Ogiozee incorporated adesuwamotors LLC in 2014, Adesuwa Auto LLC in 2016, and Renzee Logistics in 2017, when she was living in St. Ann, state records show.

No lawyer is listed for Ogiozee in either St. Louis or New Mexico, and she did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.