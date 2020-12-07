 Skip to main content
Creve Coeur woman killed in St. Charles County crash
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Creve Coeur woman died in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night in St. Charles County, police said Monday.

County police officers were called to an area near Wolfrum Road and Patriotic Trail, southeast of Weldon Spring, around 7 p.m. Sunday, police spokeswoman Val Joyner said in an email.

They found a Ford Explorer engulfed in flames, Joyner said. Investigators believe the SUV hit a tree and caught on fire. Joyner said one occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 59-year-old Margaret Bolden.

The investigation is ongoing, Joyner said.

