Creve Coeur woman killed in St. Charles County crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Creve Coeur woman died in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night in St. Charles County, police said Monday.
County police officers were called to an area near Wolfrum Road and Patriotic Trail, southeast of Weldon Spring, around 7 p.m. Sunday, police spokeswoman Val Joyner said in an email.
They found a Ford Explorer engulfed in flames, Joyner said. Investigators believe the SUV hit a tree and caught on fire. Joyner said one occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 59-year-old Margaret Bolden.
The investigation is ongoing, Joyner said.
