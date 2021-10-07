Creve Coeur woman used romance scam money to buy Benz, feds say

An international auto dealer who lives in Creve Coeur was involved in a romance scam that cost a New Mexico woman $560,000, recently unsealed court filings claim.

Adesuwa Renee Ogiozee was arrested here Sept. 17, but any details of the charges against her were sealed until after she pleaded not guilty Monday by video in court in New Mexico to conspiracy and wire fraud charges.

In court filings seeking to have her held in jail until trial, prosecutors said Ogiozee was involved with four others in a romance scam conspiracy that stole $560,000 from an Albuquerque woman. Ogiozee's role in the scam was small, they said, adding that she received $12,000 that she spent for a Mercedes Benz.

But they say tax records recovered in a search of her home, bank records and an ongoing investigation suggests the fraud involving "this group … is much more extensive and that it is spread far and wide."

Ogiozee made suspicious claims on tax forms in 2016 and 2019, they say, particularly in light of the more than $3 million that passed through "just one of the defendant's many bank accounts" from August 2016 to September 2017. Some of her bank accounts were closed for fraud, the filing says. Ogiozee has "substantial ties with private citizens, businesses, and government officials in Nigeria," it says.