Fire crews rescue two people from residential care facility in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Firefighters rescued two people from their beds and helped evacuate more than 30 others from the Harvester Residential Care Facility early Tuesday.
One person was taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation after the 1 a.m. fire at the Harvester Residential Care Facility, at 35 Lillian Drive in unincorporated St. Charles County.
Skip Stephens, fire chief of the Cottleville Fire Protection District, told KTVI that the 37 residents were evacuated safely. He said the two-alarm fire started outside and spread to the attic.
Authorities have not released the cause of the fire.
