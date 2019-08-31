ST. LOUIS — CrimeStoppers is giving residents an extra 10 days to collect more than $25,000 in rewards.
The anonymous tip line is offering the money for information that leads to an arrest in the cases of four children under the age of 10 who have recently been shot to death.
Those children are: Jurnee Thompson, 8; Kayden Johnson, 2; Kennedi Powell, 3; and Eddie Hill IV, 10.
The deadline is now Sept. 10.
People with information could receive $30,000 because the usual award of $5,000 will still apply, according to CrimeStoppers.
Those wanting to reach the hotline can call 1-866-371-8477, and the tip line says it has no caller ID, voicemail or any way to trace an IP address.
City officials announced the offer Aug. 24, a day after Jurnee was shot and killed outside a restaurant near Soldan High School.