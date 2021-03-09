CrimeStoppers offers $10k reward for information about who killed 9-year-old in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — CrimeStoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information about who killed a 9-year-old this past weekend in St. Louis, the organization announced Tuesday.

Caion Greene was killed late Sunday when two people shot into his family's vehicle in the 900 block of LaSalle Park Court. His parents and younger brother were also in the car at the time, but they were uninjured.

CrimeStoppers asks anyone with information to call 1-866-371-8477 or use their app, which can be downloaded at www.stlrcs.org.

Anonymous tips will remain anonymous, the organization says, as it has no voicemail, caller ID or method of tracing an IP address.

Greene is one of at least 8 children fatally shot in St. Louis this year.

