CrimeStoppers to offer cash rewards to help solve vehicle break-ins downtown

ST. LOUIS — CrimeStoppers will put a $10,000 donation toward addressing the ongoing problem of vehicle break-ins in and around downtown, the organization announced Tuesday.

The nonprofit will use the funds to offer rewards, up to $2,000, for information that leads to arrests in break-in cases. The organization's board will vote on each individual reward's amount.

"Car break-ins across the region have been an issue for several years, and it ebbs and flows," fourth district commander Maj. Renee Kriesmann said during a press briefing where the initiative was announced.

Greater St. Louis Inc., the region's business development organization, made the donation, specifically designating it for the city's downtown and Downtown West neighborhoods, said Lisa Pisciotta, executive director of CrimeStoppers.

The city's new interim police chief, Lt. Col. Michael Sack, noted that solving and preventing these break-ins will keep stolen firearms out of the pockets of people looking to commit crimes.

Ten vehicles were broken into in the downtown area over the weekend, and seven firearms stolen from those cars, interim public safety director Dan Isom said on Tuesday.

Pisciotta said the CrimeStoppers program has always offered up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in felony crimes and up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects wanted for homicide in the St. Louis region.

The organization is run by the St. Louis Regional Crime Commission, a nonprofit supported by private contributions and dedicated to bolstering crime-fighting efforts in the bistate region.

To submit an anonymous tip, people can call 866-371-8477, complete an online form, or use the P3 app.

Earlier this month, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released a warning about a spike in car break-ins, specifically of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

They urged all vehicle owners to use car clubs, a bar-like device that locks a vehicle's steering wheel in place, in an effort to deter thieves.

