ST. LOUIS — Two people were critically injured early Friday when a vehicle attempting to pass another vehicle clipped it and caused it to spin into another lane, where it was struck by a third vehicle, police said.
A 24-year-old man was in critical/unstable condition at a hospital, and a 30-year-old woman was in critical/stable condition.
The accident occurred on North Broadway at Christian Avenue about 6:30 a.m., police said.
The driver of a 2019 Dodge Challenger was northbound on North Broadway when he tried to pass a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt on the left by using the southbound lanes. The Challenger clipped the rear of the Cobalt, causing it to spin into the southbound lanes where it was struck by a 2019 Ford Fusion, police said.
The driver of the Challenger fled the scene.
The Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating.