VINITA PARK — A Cuba, Missouri, man is accused of shooting and killing a 43-year-old man Saturday in a Hanley Hills home.

Terry Winebarger, 50, was charged Sunday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of John H. Stevens.

Vinita Park police were called to Stevens' home in the 7800 block of Utica Drive when a roommate discovered his body with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, charging documents say.

An eye witness told police they saw Winebarger shoot Stevens multiple times in the home.

Winebarger's bond was set Sunday at $1 million. He is in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center.