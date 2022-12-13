Customer angry that KFC had no corn shoots employee in St. Louis

A customer angry that a KFC in St. Louis was out of corn shot an employee Monday night.

The 25-year-old worker was in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen about 6:30 p.m. Monday. The fast-food restaurant is at 5000 Delmar Boulevard near Kingshighway.

St. Louis police on Tuesday said they were searching for the gunman who got away. The suspect is described as a Black man, 40 to 50 years old, who has a thin build, scruffy beard and was wearing a white and gray brimmed hat, a blue jean jacket with gray hood and sleeves.

The suspect was in the drive-thru when he was informed that the KFC was out of corn. He began making threats from the speaker box, police said, and came to the window with a gun.

The employee went outside and minutes later returned to the restaurant, saying he had been shot, police said. He was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, and police were called to the hospital but were unable to talk to the victim due to his injuries.