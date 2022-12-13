 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Customer angry that KFC had no corn shoots employee in St. Louis

  • 0

A customer angry that a KFC in St. Louis was out of corn shot an employee Monday night.

The 25-year-old worker was in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen about 6:30 p.m. Monday. The fast-food restaurant is at 5000 Delmar Boulevard near Kingshighway.

St. Louis police on Tuesday said they were searching for the gunman who got away. The suspect is described as a Black man, 40 to 50 years old, who has a thin build, scruffy beard and was wearing a white and gray brimmed hat, a blue jean jacket with gray hood and sleeves.

The suspect was in the drive-thru when he was informed that the KFC was out of corn. He began making threats from the speaker box, police said, and came to the window with a gun.

The employee went outside and minutes later returned to the restaurant, saying he had been shot, police said. He was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, and police were called to the hospital but were unable to talk to the victim due to his injuries.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News