Customer shoots McDonald's worker in north St. Louis County

COOL VALLEY — A customer shot an employee at a McDonald's here after getting into an argument Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru lane, according to Normandy police.
About 12:30 p.m., a woman began arguing with a female worker at the fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of South Florissant Road, said Normandy police Chief Mark Hall.
Soon after, the worker stepped outside the restaurant for a cigarette break, the customer approached her and fired one shot, striking the worker in the chest, Hall said.
The worker was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Hall said.
It did not appear that the victim and shooter knew each other before the argument, Hall said.
The shooter drove away, Hall said. Normandy police are investigating.