 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Customer shoots McDonald's worker in north St. Louis County

{{featured_button_text}}

COOL VALLEY — A customer shot an employee at a McDonald's here after getting into an argument Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru lane, according to Normandy police. 

About 12:30 p.m., a woman began arguing with a female worker at the fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of South Florissant Road, said Normandy police Chief Mark Hall. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Soon after, the worker stepped outside the restaurant for a cigarette break, the customer approached her and fired one shot, striking the worker in the chest, Hall said. 

The worker was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Hall said. 

It did not appear that the victim and shooter knew each other before the argument, Hall said.   

The shooter drove away, Hall said. Normandy police are investigating.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News