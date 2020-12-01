Customer shoots three men at Shot Heaven bar in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A patron at the Shot Heaven bar in the Bevo Mill neighborhood pulled a gun and shot three men Monday after being asked to leave because of erratic behavior, authorities said.

Each of the victims survived and was stable at a hospital.

Police said the gunman fled. He was described as a white man, 5-foot-8 with brown balding hair. He wore a white tank top and gray or white sweatpants.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at the bar at 5233 Gravois Avenue.

The suspect "began acting erratically" and got into an argument with a 38-year-old man, police said.

The suspect was asked to leave but returned, pulled a handgun and opened fire. He shot the man he'd been quarreling with, along with a 53-year-old man and a 30-year-old man.

The gunman escaped in a newer model red Chevrolet Camaro.

