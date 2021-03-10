Customs officers seize fake cash, sports championship rings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Customs officers in St. Louis in recent days have seized counterfeit money, purses, designer clothing and championship rings from professional and collegiate teams, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday.

The most valuable items were 148 fake championship rings that were en route to an Overland home from Hong Kong. That shipment, seized Monday, included rings for Notre Dame, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors and professional football and baseball teams, CBP said. Officers also seized 286 fake $100 bills in a shipment from China heading for a Crystal City home., the agency said.

Officers on Friday seized a fake Louis Vuitton handbag heading from Saudi Arabia to Springfield, Missouri. They also confiscated a shipment from the Philippines containing fake Louis Vuitton, Hermes and Chanel clothing and bogus designer clothing that was being shipped to an O'Fallon, Missouri, home.

Investigations are ongoing into the items, CBP said.

CBP said in fiscal year 2020 it seized 26,503 shipments nationwide that contained goods that violated intellectual property rights. They are often sold online or in "underground outlets" to buyers who think they are getting genuine goods.

