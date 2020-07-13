CVS store manager punched, knocked to the ground while trying to stop Maplewood robbery

A pharmacy manager was punched and knocked to the ground by robbers at a Maplewood CVS store on Sunday night.

The robbery and attack happened about 8:15 p.m. Sunday inside the store at 7470 Manchester Road.

One of the robbers jumped over the counter and began pulling on the cash register drawer, Police Chief Steve Kruse said. The manager went behind the counter to confront the suspect, and the suspect pushed the manager to the ground.

The manager got back up, confronted the robber again and a second robber punched the manager in the head, knocking him to the floor, Kruse said.

The robbers managed to get the cash register drawer open. They escaped with about $200 cash. A second employee in the store, a woman, called 911 and wasn't hurt.

A third suspect was waiting for them on the parking lot in a getaway car, a gold Chevrolet Blazer. They drove away, heading east on Manchester.

Police released surveillance images of the two suspects who came into the store. They were Black men in their 20s, wearing face masks.

The manager suffered minor injuries, police said. Paramedics came to help him but he refused treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maplewood detectives at 314-646-3630.

