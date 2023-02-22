ST. LOUIS — Retired St. Louis police Sgt. Jim Dandridge finally has some answers about why St. Louis prosecutors thought — incorrectly — that his son was dead.

They told Danbridge this week they confused his son, a victim of a 2020 robbery, with another victim with the same first name, Dandridge told the Post-Dispatch Wednesday.

The snafu came as the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office came under fire Tuesday for failing to try and put back in jail the man accused of robbing Dandridge's son, even though the man violated his bond conditions more than 50 times.

The man, 21-year-old Daniel Riley, was set to go on trial last year in the robbery case, but prosecutors dropped and refiled charges. The reason given to news outlets on Tuesday: The victim in the case, Dandridge's son, had died just before trial, throwing a wrench into the prosecution.

But Dandridge's son wasn't dead.

“That’s my son right there, and he’s fine,” he told the Post-Dispatch Wednesday. “Healthy as can be.”

Riley is now charged with speeding down a downtown St. Louis street this past weekend while still on bond, causing a crash that critically injured 17-year-old Janae Edmondson.

Edmondson, of Tennessee, was in St. Louis for a volleyball tournament and walking downtown when she was struck and pinned between two vehicles in the crash. Both her legs were amputated as a result.

Dandridge contacted the prosecutor's victims' services office on Tuesday to ask why they thought his son was dead.

He was told another man charged in his son’s robbery was also charged with assaulting another man who had the same first name as his son. That man, staff told him, had died, and prosecutors got the cases mixed up.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office released a statement to the Post-Dispatch Wednesday with a similar account:

“The initial confusion around the victim’s status was caused by a computer system error. A victim in a different case with a similar or the same name is deceased. The system incorrectly electronically attached the death notice to all victims with similar names, including this case.”

Prosecutors have not provided another reason for dismissing and refiling the charges against Riley in the robbery case last year.

'Incompetency at the highest level'

Dandridge, a 21-year veteran of the St. Louis police department, said he finds the mix-up unacceptable.

“This is incompetency at the highest level,” Dandridge said. “I feel so sorry for this girl and her family. Kim Gardner’s office failed her family and my family completely.”

Riley, 21, is still facing a first-degree robbery charge for allegedly acting with two others to lure Dandridge’s son, then 17, to a meet up in August 2020 before stealing a gun at gunpoint.

Riley was set to go to trial for the robbery last summer, but Dandridge said he and his son arrived at court only to hear that prosecutors weren’t ready to try the case.

“The prosecutor told me she had been on her honeymoon and she wasn’t ready to proceed with the case because she hadn’t looked it over yet,” Dandridge said Wednesday.

The robbery charge was dismissed and refiled that month, a common practice Gardner’s office uses when attorneys are not ready for trial. The refiled charge is still pending.

Dandridge said he didn’t hear much about Riley until he saw a report on KSDK this week that Riley was the man charged in the crash that injured the teenage girl.

Charges filed in the crash Sunday allege Riley was speeding down St. Charles Street, one block south of Washington Avenue, when he failed to yield at the intersection with North 11th Street, collided with a Chevrolet Malibu, and hit a parked car, which then struck Edmondson.

Riley’s bond violations included letting his GPS monitor die and leaving the confines of the perimeter of his house arrest, according to court records. Court records show he violated bond at least seven times since Feb. 1.

Allison Hawk, the spokesperson for the Circuit Attorney’s Office, said this week prosecutors “made the courts aware” Riley had violated his bond, but they never filed a request to revoke his bond.

In a statement late Tuesday night, the circuit attorney's office said the controversy was an attempt by "those who choose to twist the facts to take advantage of this situation for their own selfish motives."

"This is not the time for finger-pointing, it's time to support this family, to ensure that justice is served," the statement said.

A judge on Tuesday ordered Riley held without bond in Saturday’s crash.

Dandridge said Wednesday he thinks it should become common practice for victims to be notified when the defendant in their case violates bond as a safety measure.

Had he and his son been told, he wonders if the outcome may have changed.

“I keep thinking: Was there anything I could have done?” he said. “As a caring human being, you know this never should have happened.”