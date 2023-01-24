Dan Isom resigns as St. Louis public safety director, deputy fire chief to replace him

T. LOUIS — The city's interim public safety director is stepping down to take a job at Ameren.

St. Louis' deputy fire chief and fire marshal, Charles Coyle, will replace Dan Isom as the city's top law enforcement official as the mayor's administration begins a nationwide search for a permanent replacement, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced Tuesday.

Jones said she expects the search to take about three to six months.

Isom was named interim public safety director in April 2021, and he maintained the interim tag through the end of his tenure.

Isom was promoted to St. Louis' police chief in 2008 after 20 years with the department and served in that capacity for about four years. He left the department in October 2012 to teach at his alma mater, the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where he earned a doctorate in criminology. In August 2014, he was named director of public safety by Gov. Jay Nixon, but resigned in early 2015.

Isom will begin next month as vice president of corporate safety, security and crisis management for Ameren.

With Jones as mayor, Isom said, "I know the city will continue to address the root causes of crime in our city while holding those who do commit crime accountable for their actions."

Coyle has been a firefighter in the city since 1978 and deputy chief since 2001. He sued the city in 2007 for racial discrimination claiming he was passed over in favor of a white subordinate for the top job. He was awarded $350,000 by a jury.

That subordinate was Dennis Jenkerson, who has worked for the city since June 1979 and has served as fire chief since 2007.

On Tuesday, Coyle said the lawsuit was "in the past."

"I'm no longer living in the past," Coyle said. "My focus is looking forward and being part of any changes that need to take place in the department and the city."

The announcement comes just two weeks after the city's new police chief, Robert Tracy, took over the department.

Tracy was hired from a pool of 42 applicants from across the country and inherits a department that has a large number of officer vacancies and a homicide rate that is among the highest in the country.