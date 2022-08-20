Dardenne Prairie woman convicted of murder in stabbing death of mother’s boyfriend

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A jury late Friday found a Dardenne Prairie woman guilty of murdering her mother’s longtime boyfriend in 2019.

Abigail N. Lawrence, 28, of the 1100 block of Pinnacle Drive, was convicted late Friday night of second-degree murder and armed criminal action for fatally stabbing 62-year-old Kevin Hoffert in December 2020.

Police said she stabbed Hoffert once in the chest, puncturing his heart and lung, and that he had no other defensive wounds on his body.

The jury rejected Lawrence’s claim of self-defense.

Authorities said Hoffert had been in a long-term relationship with Lawrence’s mother. His obituary said he was a New Jersey native.

According to court filings, Lawrence had lived in St. Charles for much of her life and had worked as a certified cosmetologist before her arrest.

Lawrence is scheduled to be sentenced by Circuit Judge Michael Fagras in October.