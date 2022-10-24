 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dardenne Prairie woman sentenced to 18 years in stabbing death of mother’s boyfriend

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Dardenne Prairie woman who stabbed and killed her mother’s longtime boyfriend was sentenced last week to 18 years in prison. 

Judge Michael Fagras on Oct. 17 sentenced Abigail Lawrence to 18 years in prison in the fatal stabbing of 62-year-old Kevin Hoffert in December 2020. The sentence includes 15 years for second-degree murder and three years for one count of armed criminal action to run consecutively. ​

Abigail N. Lawrence

Abigail N. Lawrence was charged with murder on Jan. 9, 2020 in St. Charles County. She allegedly stabbed a 62-year-old man a month earlier. Photo courtesy of the St. Charles County Police Department

Police said Lawrence stabbed Hoffert once in the chest, puncturing his heart and lung. 

Lawrence was convicted in August after a jury rejected her claim of self-defense in the case. 

Authorities said Hoffert had been in a long-term relationship with Lawrence’s mother. His obituary said he was a New Jersey native.

According to court filings, Lawrence had lived in St. Charles for much of her life and had worked as a certified cosmetologist before her arrest.

