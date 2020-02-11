Dark web fentanyl dealer known as 'Drug Llama' sentenced in East St. Louis court

EAST ST. LOUIS — A woman who sold fentanyl on the dark web as “the Drug Llama" was sentenced in federal court in East St. Louis to 13 years and 4 months in prison, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Melissa Scanlan, of San Diego, created an account on a dark web marketplace known as the “Dream Market” that was used to sell at least 1,000 fentanyl pills per week from October 2016 to August 2018, prosecutors have said. The fentanyl was smuggled from Mexico in the "body cavities" of drug couriers, her plea said. Multiple sales of the drug were made to people in Madison County, authorities said.

Scanlan, then 32, admitted in her guilty plea in October to selling fentanyl that killed a San Diego woman in 2017. She pleaded guilty to 10 federal drug charges, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, selling counterfeit drugs, misbranding drugs, conspiracy to commit international money laundering, one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, and five counts of distributing fentanyl.

A man described by prosecutors as a co-conspirator, Brandon Arias, 34, also of San Diego, pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, five counts of illegally distributing fentanyl, selling counterfeit drugs, and misbranding drugs. He was sentenced in November to nine years in prison.